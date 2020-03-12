Emo rockers My Chemical Romance will not be welcoming New Zealand fans to the Black Parade after all.

The band have issued a statement saying their March 25 show at The Outerfields, Western Springs will not be going ahead. They were heading a line-up that included pop rockers Jimmy Eat World and local acts Midnight Youth and Miss June.

While My Chemical Romance do not say coronavirus is behind the move they do refer to the "current global situation".

The group have also postponed their Australian shows.

"To our dearest friends, It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone our performances in Australia and New Zealand. We felt this was the right decision for our fans, our band, our crew, and our families given the current global situation. We apologize to our fans, but please know that we didn't come to this decision lightly. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to being with you all again as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be good to each other."

The rescheduled date has not yet been announced, however purchased tickets for the original date will be valid for the new date. A refund process will also be announced with the new date for those unable to make it.