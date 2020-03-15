Wellington's Homegrown festival has been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus.

Homegrown organisers today issued a statement confirming the music festival will not go ahead this weekend as scheduled and has been postponed until later this year.

Wellington's Homegrown festival will not go ahead this weekend. Photo / Instagram.

"Homegrown will not be running as planned this weekend, 21st March, 2020," the statement reads.

"The decision has been made based on conversations with authorities and best practice advice given around COVID-19 and mass gatherings.



"Organisers will be postponing the festival for later in 2020 (date to be advised)."

Homegrown organiser Andrew Tuck said his team were "devastated" by the decision but understand it is the commonsense approach at this time.

"Unfortunately we are not able to run this weekend," he said.

"We are devastated, as the Waterfront build was looking awesome but we completely agree with the advice we have been given and we need to look at the bigger picture and what is best for the health of New Zealanders.

"We are grateful to all of our supporters and suppliers for their understanding in this tough and uncertain time."