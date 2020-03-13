British comedian Russell Brand has cancelled his tour of New Zealand due to coronavirus concerns.

His shows tonight and tomorrow in Auckland, Monday's in Wellington and Tuesday's show in Christchurch have all been scrapped.

The promoters of the Russell Brand Recovery Live Tour said all tickets can be refunded from the point of purchase.

Taking to Twitter, the celebrity said "rapidly evolving challenges and guidelines related to travel and gathering" were to blame.

"I am postponing all tour dates until we better understand coronavirus and how to contend with it. I hope I see you soon," he said.

On Tuesday, a sold-out show in Perth, Australia was cancelled also over coronavirus fears, News.com.au reported.

The announcement came after a woman who attended Perth Concert Hall last weekend tested positive to the illness – the fifth case in Western Australia.

Brand was due to perform at the same venue Monday night.

Alt metal band Deftones postponed their March 15 show at Auckland's Trusts Arena, as My Chemical Romance announced their March 24 show in Western Springs would also not be going ahead.

Electronic musician Marc Rebillet also postponed his Australia and New Zealand tour, as he was due to play at Auckland's Powerstation on March 24.

Earlier this week the World Health Organisation declared the virus a pandemic as the number of cases reached 137,000 globally, with just over 5000 deaths.