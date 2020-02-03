The man accused of murdering a 23-year-old father of three will go to trial in May.

Ngapaki Pukere Marcus Gripp earlier pleaded not guilty in the High Court at Wellington to murdering Porirua man Hone Pawa.

The pair were strangers to each other when Pawa was killed at Te Rauparaha park in Porirua after a fight last May.

Gripp's case was called in the High Court at Wellington this morning, where his lawyer, Mike Antunovic, said CCTV would be important evidence in the trial.

He said he had not received the full CCTV evidence from the Crown yet.

Gripp did not appear in court after being remanded on bail through to the trial date.

The trial is set for May 11.