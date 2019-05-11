Police investigating the death of 23-year-old Porirua father Hone Pawa have charged a man with murder.

The 23-year-old was not known to Pawa.

He was arrested late yesterday afternoon and is likely to appear in court tomorrow.

Pawa, 23, was killed at Te Rauparaha park in Porirua on Thursday around 5.40pm after a fight.

Police appealed to the public for information and yesterday confirmed they had found a car they were seeking in relation to the alleged murder.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard thanked the public for their help with investigation.

"While an arrest has been made, there is still a range of further inquiries to be completed by the investigation team," he said.

"I am still very interested in any sightings since Thursday night of the white 1996 Toyota Corolla sedan involved in the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 04 381 2000, or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Pawa was a father of three.

Police said his family were "hurting and grieving".

They are not ready to speak about Pawa's death and have requested privacy.