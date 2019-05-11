Police have found a white 1996 Toyota Corolla believed to have been involved with the death of Porirua victim Hone Pawa.

Pawa, 23, was killed at Te Rauparaha park in Porirua on Thursday around 5.40pm after a fight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard said the vehicle had been seized by police and they wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen it since early on Thursday May 9 until today.

"It is distinctive in that is has thick black trim around the body. The right wing mirror is missing and the rear left quarter light is smashed."

"The model is an E110 and also is known by the names Toyota Corsa and Sprinter," Barnard said.

While the investigation is ongoing, police say they would still like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who could help.

If you have any information that may assist Police please contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.