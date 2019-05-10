A man charged with assault in relation to a fatal fight in Porirua has appeared in court.

The 39-year-old did not enter a plea and was granted interim name suppression in the Porirua District Court this afternoon.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance later this month.

The accused wiped away tears while standing in the dock. His family were present in the courtroom and one shouted "love you Dad."

Police have launched a homicide inquiry following the fight at the skatepark near Te Rauparaha Arena last night.

Police said a man was found critically injured at around 5.40pm.