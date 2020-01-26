In September 2009, Jason Somerville reported his wife missing.

Days later he walked into a Christchurch police station and confessed to killing her and burying her in a shallow grave under their house.

And there was more - she was not the only body hidden beneath the floorboards.

Today we look back at the murders in the Somerville home, dubbed the House of Horrors, in the Herald podcast A Moment in Crime.

It has been 10 years since Jason Paul Somerville murdered two women and buried them beneath his Christchurch home.

The case shocked New Zealand and became one of the most infamous crimes in modern history.

