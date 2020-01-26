In September 2009, Jason Somerville reported his wife missing. Days later he walked into a Christchurch police station and confessed to killing her and burying her in a shallow grave under their house. And there was more - she was not the only body hidden beneath the floorboards. Today we look back at the murders in the Somerville home, dubbed the House of Horrors, in the Herald podcast A Moment in Crime.

It has been 10 years since Jason Paul Somerville murdered two women and buried them beneath his Christchurch home.

The case shocked New Zealand and became one of the most infamous crimes in modern history.

It came to light when Somerville called police to report his wife Rebecca missing.

He said she'd gone to church that day and simply not come home.

Days later he went to the local police station in person and claimed some of her possessions had been left in the mailbox overnight.

Then, he confessed to murdering her because she rejected his sexual advances.

As he spoke to police, he revealed there was a second victim.

A year earlier, Somerville's neighbour Tisha Lowry went missing.

Despite a massive police investigation and the offer of a $20,000 reward there were no leads.

Tisha had vanished without a trace.

But the whole time, she was lying dead under the floor at the Somerville house - in a shallow grave beneath the living room.

Police working at the scene of the House of Horrors where Rebecca Somerville and Tisha Lowry were murdered and buried. Photo / NZME

In episode four of Herald podcast A Moment in Crime, we look back at the House of Horrors murders , and hear from the killer in his own words about what he did to the women and why.

The episode is available on the Herald website today using the player below - and you can listen on iHeartRadio , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts and Spotify .

This episode of A Moment In Crime contains material including references to violence, sexual assault and murder and might be distressing for some listeners.



Somerville pleaded guilty to two counts of murder soon after he was arrested and charged.

Tisha Lowry was missing for a year before her body was found under her neighbour's house. Photo / supplied

He was sentenced to life in prison and must serve 23 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

