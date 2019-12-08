On Friday September 11, 1998, Japanese woman Kayo Matsuzawa arrived in Auckland.

At 2.41pm security cameras showed Kayo getting off an airport shuttle on Queen St.

Matsuzawa checked into her accommodation, placing her bags on her bed.

She then went out to explore the city.

At 3.32pm she was captured again on CCTV cameras nearby.

Those grainy images would be the last ever captured of the 29-year-old.

Eleven days later her body was found in a utility cupboard.

Who killed her? We look back in the Herald podcast A Moment in Crime.

Kayo Matsuzawa. Photo / Supplied by TVNZ 'The Investigator'
Kayo Matsuzawa. Photo / Supplied by TVNZ 'The Investigator'

Kayo Matsuzawa planned to spend a year in New Zealand, learning English, experiencing Kiwi life, having fun.

She managed most of those things, but shortly before she was due to return to Japan, Matsuzawa was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

We want to hear from you