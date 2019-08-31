Tuesday marks 10 years since Jason Somerville admitted killing his wife Rebecca Chamberlain and the couple's neighbour Tisha Lowry, burying their bodies beneath the floorboards of his house. The Christchurch home was the target of several arson attacks before it was destroyed, bought by the council and replaced with a park.
Fellow prisoner Arthur Taylor, for whom Somerville worked as an assistant behind bars, has now shared what he told him of the murders. Kurt Bayer revists Christchurch's "House of Horrors" killings which shocked a nation.

An auburn-haired woman hustles through freshly-mown Ripene Ma Reserve, black handbag flapping at her side.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The oddball loner

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The confession