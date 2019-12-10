Key Points:
- 5 confirmed dead
- 8 missing, presumed dead
- 31 are in hospital - 25 are in four regional burns units and the other six will be transferred as soon as possible
- 3 have been discharged
At 2.10pm when Whakaari silently spewed scalding steam, rocks and ash into the air 47 people were on or near the island.
We know 24 were Australian, nine were from the United States, five were Kiwis, four were Germans, two were Chinese and one was Malaysian.
Police have confirmed five of those people have died - of those identified, one was a Kiwi and the other was the Malaysian tourist.
But authorities are still working to establish who people are and what happened to them.
These are the people who the Herald knows are dead, missing and injured - but there will be others. It's not yet known who is officially among the missing.
One of the fathers of the missing says it's the not knowing which is the hardest part.
"If we knew one way or the other I think it would be better than trying to cling on to hope."
The dead
Hayden Marshall-Inman, tour guide, Whakatāne
Hayden Marshall-Inman left $5 at the dairy every week to pay for the next person.
The Four Square at Ōhope Beach said the tour guide, who perished in the Whakaari eruption, was close to their hearts because of this.
"This has been happening for years so will be many recipients of his kindness," they posted on Facebook.
Marshall-Inman loved taking tour groups to Whakaari and had been doing it for 15 years before the volcano erupted.
Marshall-Inman's brother, who didn't want to be named, said: "He died doing what he loved."
It was confirmed yesterday that he was among the casualties.
He's been remembered as "the biggest guy with the biggest heart" and "one of the nicest blokes I'll ever know".
Another friend posted on Facebook: "There was not a more genuine, kind, loving soul on this planet than Hayden.
"Completely devastating and my heart goes out to the Inman family."
A Malaysian tourist
The Malaysian Embassy confirmed on Tuesday a Malaysian tourist had died.
The missing or unaccounted for
Tipene Maangi, 24, tour guide, Whakatāne
It was just one month into Tipene Maangi's job as a guide for White Island Tours when the island erupted.
The 24-year-old wasn't even meant to be working but was always happy to pick up shifts, his whanau said.
He was on Whakaari at 2.10pm on Monday and hasn't been heard from since. He is still reported as being missing.
Those who love him are still hopeful he's survived and his father spent Tuesday standing at the Whakatāne wharf, staring at Whakaari.
Maangi, from Te Whānau a Apanui and Ngāti Porou iwi, has been described as a loving young man, who always puts others before himself.
His aunties told TVNZ that Maangi was always the entertainer and they hoped he'd come home soon.
"We love you Tip, we're waiting for you to pop up behind one of those rocks," they said.
Dozens of family and friends have posted to social media praying to Whakaari/White Island to give Maangi back to them.
"Give us back our whanauanga. It's time to come my bro our 'koro' Tipene Maangi," one said.
"We won't lose hope on you. Praying to hear you get off that ashy volcano today…. Hoki mai e hoa, nui te aroha."
Anthony Langford, 51, North Sydney
Kristine Langford, North Sydney
Jesse Langford, 19, North Sydney
Winona Langford, 17, North Sydney
Friends and loved ones of the Langford family are flying to New Zealand in the hopes of finding out what happened to them.
They're desperately hoping they weren't on White Island but Anthony Langford's brother, Rodney, said they were on the Ovation of the Seas cruise.
"All we know is that they went on a cruise on White Island, there was an explosion and they're missing,'' he told 7 News.
Julie Richards, 47, Brisbane
Jessica Richards, 20, Brisbane
The family of Julie Richards and daughter Jessica say they're overwhelmed by the lack of information from authorities.
Richards' sister, Barbara Whitehead, told the ABC she's rung seven New Zealand hospitals trying to get information but not one could confirm they were there.
Karla Mathews, 32, Coffs Harbour, Sydney
Richard Elzer, 32, Coffs Harbour, Sydney
Karla Mathews and her partner Richard Elzer were on the cruise with some friends when three of them went over to Whakaari.
Another friend watched from the cruise ship.
Mathews and Elzer are still reported as being missing while their friend, Jason Griffiths, is in hospital with serious burns.
On Tuesday, their shaken families in Australia waited at home for news from authorities in New Zealand.
Zoe Hosking, 15, student, Adelaide
Gavin Dallow, 53, lawyer, Adelaide
Gavin Dallow's father, Brian, just wants to know what's happened to his family.
"If we knew one way or the other I think it would be better than trying to cling on to hope.
"That's the hardest part, you really don't know."
Dallow and his wife Lisa Hosking with daughter Zoe were on a two-week Royal Caribbean cruise around New Zealand which left last Wednesday and on Monday took a day trip to White Island.
Zoe's school, St Aloysius College, released a statement saying information was scant but that the Year 9 student was definitely among the missing.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Zoe and her family," the school said.
"We know that you share our sadness at this time. We turn to our loving God to give us strength and courage in the days ahead."
The injured
Lisa Hosking, 48, petroleum engineer, Adelaide
ABC news is reporting Lisa Hosking is alive but severely burned in Waikato Hospital after the White Island eruption.
A family spokesman said she had been found alive but had severe burns and was in a hospital in Hamilton.
It's not clear whether her husband Gavin Dallow and daughter Zoe Hosking are alive.
Jason Griffiths, 33, Coffs Harbour, Sydney
James Griffiths was with his friends on White Island when it erupted but his family has been told he is alive and being treated for serious burns in hospital.
Lauren Urey, 32, Virginia, United States
Matthew Urey, 36, Virginia, United States
Matthew Urey's mother got a text message from her son. There'd been an eruption and they'd been really badly burnt.
He'd try to call but his hands were so badly burnt, it was hard for him to use his phone.
He told his mother he and Lauren had been taken to hospital, but they haven't heard anything since.
Lauren Urey's mother relayed the conversation to The Washington Post and said she was panicking.
The couple were on their honeymoon.
Jake Milbank, Whakatāne, tour guide
On Monday it was Jake Milbank's birthday. On Monday he was also a guide on Whakaari when it erupted.
He is now in hospital with burns to 80 per cent of his body and his family are by his side in hospital.