Former rescue helicopter pilot John Funnell is the new Taupō Mayor but says hearing loss means he likely won't be attending some community events. Photo / Jeremy Bright
A newly elected New Zealand mayor has this week sent an unusual message to the voters who elected him – saying he’ll likely turn down invitations to attend noisy community events.
Despite that, Taupō Mayor John Funnell’s recent Facebook post was met with mostly positive messagesafter he explained he had bad hearing loss.
The former search and rescue helicopter pilot, who has taken part in many lifesaving missions, lost much of his hearing after a serious bout of septicemia, commonly known as blood poisoning, after suffering a ruptured appendix about 26 years ago.
Funnell told the Weekend Herald he was given two options – to take a strong antibiotic with a side effect of permanent hearing loss or die.
“Many of our kaumātua also are affected by hearing loss, but yet, still are able to navigate the marae,” one user said, pointing out that organisers can make special arrangements to accommodate Funnell.
One user asked if his post meant he was “gonna miss the important issues”.
Funnell replied, saying he was focused on issues like capping rate rises and his hearing loss wouldn’t “hinder” him from tackling them.
Some posters said Funnell should have let the public know before the election, but other Facebook users responded by showing pictures of his election pamphlets talking about his hearing loss.
