That medical emergency left him struggling to hear when in a crowd or when there was background noise, such as at cocktail parties, art gallery openings or marae events.

“One on one, there’s no problem. It’s not a problem until someone else walks into the room and starts talking to me.

“That’s what happens – you lose the ability to define which conversation you’re trying to listen to. You lose that ability to differentiate.”

His partner Chrissy had also been a huge help over the years, often standing right beside him at busy events.

Funnell, who wears a hearing aid in each ear, acknowledged that his condition is no different from many other New Zealanders who have hearing loss.

“What is different is, as mayor, I should be attending events and be present in the community.”

To make up for that, Funnell’s message was aimed at being an “apology in advance if I do not attend your group’s event”.

“I would love to be there, but if I am there, it is as frustrating for the people trying to talk to me as it is for me when I cannot understand what they are saying.”

He would be available to talk at places or in small groups where he can hear, he said.

One of NZ’s most well-known rescue helicopter pilots

Those wanting to speak with him could reach out to council staff to arrange a meeting, he said.

He was also awarded the New Zealand Bravery Medal in 1999 for a 1992 rescue flight to airlift a shark attack victim from sub-Antarctic Campbell Island, 700km south of the South Island.

John Funnell in a Lama helicopter on Mount Ruapehu. Photo / Supplied

Other missions have included disaster relief in Indonesia’s Banda Aceh after the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, and he also formerly had the role of Philips Search & Rescue Trust chief executive.

Funnell was a comfortable winner in last weekend’s local mayoral race, earning 5386 votes. His closest rival received 4062 votes.

A week into the top job, he told the Weekend Herald he had been pleasantly surprised at the number of people who voted for him.

He said he believed people voted for him “warts and all” because of his honesty and they wanted that kind of honesty at the top.

“[They’ve said to me]: ‘We know you, John. You’re straight up and honest.”

Facebook users who wrote underneath Funnell’s post thanked him for sharing his story and experience.

“As a hearing person and a teacher of deaf and hard-of-hearing children, my students would appreciate meeting a hard-of-hearing role model,” one wrote.

“Coming from a family with members who are deaf I was pleased to have you explain your challenges,” another said.

Others suggested visiting the marae was not the same as cocktail parties or art gallery openings.

“Many of our kaumātua also are affected by hearing loss, but yet, still are able to navigate the marae,” one user said, pointing out that organisers can make special arrangements to accommodate Funnell.

One user asked if his post meant he was “gonna miss the important issues”.

Funnell replied, saying he was focused on issues like capping rate rises and his hearing loss wouldn’t “hinder” him from tackling them.

Some posters said Funnell should have let the public know before the election, but other Facebook users responded by showing pictures of his election pamphlets talking about his hearing loss.

