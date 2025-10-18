Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Taupō Mayor says hearing loss means he’ll skip noisy events

&
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Former rescue helicopter pilot John Funnell is the new Taupō Mayor but says hearing loss means he likely won't be attending some community events. Photo / Jeremy Bright

Former rescue helicopter pilot John Funnell is the new Taupō Mayor but says hearing loss means he likely won't be attending some community events. Photo / Jeremy Bright

A newly elected New Zealand mayor has this week sent an unusual message to the voters who elected him – saying he’ll likely turn down invitations to attend noisy community events.

Despite that, Taupō Mayor John Funnell’s recent Facebook post was met with mostly positive messages

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save