Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Local elections 2025: John Funnell elected Taupō Mayor as tight races decide council seats

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read

Helicopter pilot John Funnell, a veteran of many rescues and search missions, retired last month.

Helicopter pilot John Funnell, a veteran of many rescues and search missions, retired last month.

John Funnell has been elected Taupō Mayor, while just a handful of votes separate some ward councillors from those who have missed out.

Preliminary results show Funnell saw off challenges from the next highest-polling candidate Zane Cozens, incumbent David Trewavas and Kevin Taylor.

The Taupō District Council is made up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save