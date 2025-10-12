Hope Woodward received 310 votes to Marlene Johnson’s 307 votes, according to preliminary results released today.

The seven candidates elected to the Taupō Ward were Christine Rankin, who received the most votes, along with Kevin Taylor, Rachel Shepher, Yvonne Westerman, Duncan Campbell, Nicola De Lautour and Barry Delany.

Eighteen votes separate Delany (4128 votes) from the next highest-polling candidate Steve Manunui (4110).

The Tūrangi-Tongariro Ward was won by Sandra Greenslade, the Taupō East Rural Ward went to Kylie Leonard and the Te Papamārearea Māori Ward’s two vacancies will be filled by Wahine Murch and Ngāhuia Foreman, according to preliminary results.

Just seven votes separate Foreman (827) from the next highest-polling candidate Danny Loughlin (820).

Taupō voters chose to remove the council’s Māori ward.

Preliminary results take into account all of the votes received up until voting closed at noon on Saturday, excluding any special votes.

The voter return was 53.75%, totalling 15,195 votes, excluding special votes.

Final election results are expected to be declared sometime between October 16 and 22.

Newly elected mayor Funnell, a former search-and-rescue helicopter pilot, thanked voters in a media release.

“I’d like to acknowledge and thank the voters of this district who have chosen to put me in a position to bring about change.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and working with the incoming councillors in a constructive and cohesive way for the betterment of this district and all its people.”

Funnell acknowledged the service of outgoing mayor David Trewavas, who has served four terms, and said all his fellow candidates had run strong and fair campaigns

Trewavas congratulated Funnell and said it had been “an absolute privilege and honour” to serve for the past 12 years.

“The results are in, and unfortunately not to be this time ...

“I like to think I’ve left the Taupō District in a better place.”

Meanwhile, Mich’eal Downard has been elected to the Taupō-Rotorua seat on the Waikato Regional Council.

Kataraina Hodge was elected unopposed to the Ngā Tai Ki Uta seat.

The regional council said today updated preliminary counts showed a close race for the second Waipā-King Country seat, with incumbent Stu Kneebone 62 votes behind Liz Stolwyk.

The initial count on election day showed Kneebone ahead by 107. Garry Reymer will be the other Waipā-King Country elected member based on preliminary results.

Kneebone is a five-term regional councillor. Stolwyk would become the fourth new regional councillor for the 2025-28 triennium, joining Reymer, Gary McGuire and Keith Holmes.

Councillors Hodge, Tipa Mahuta, Angela Strange, Chris Hughes, Ben Dunbar-Smith, Jennifer Nickel, Warren Maher, Robert Cookson, Noel Smith and Downard are returning.

In neighbouring districts, South Waikato mayor Gary Petley has been re-elected ahead of nearest challenger Zed Latinovic, and in Rotorua, Tania Tapsell has been re-elected in a landslide victory.