Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Local elections 2025: Tania Tapsell confirmed as Rotorua Mayor after preliminary results released

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read

Tapsell has been a Rotorua councillor on three occasions and was first elected mayor in 2022. Video / Alan Gibson

The margins in two close Rotorua election ward races have widened, preliminary results released this morning show.

The updated results, which include votes cast on Saturday, show there are no changes as to who would make up the next council.

Progress tallies released on Saturday showed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save