Raukawa-Tait now has a 60-vote lead over current councillor Rawiri Waru for the final seat on the ward. That’s slightly wider than her prior 50-vote lead.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell celebrates after being re-elected for a second term on Saturday. Photo / Facebook

Preliminary results this morning showed Taspell had increased her vote count to 12,020 - more than 9000 votes ahead of second-place candidate Don Paterson, up from a margin of about 7000 in the first results.

The voter return was 42.13%, being 21,102 votes, excluding special votes.

Final results, including special votes, are expected on Thursday.

Tapsell has said she is “honoured” and “humbled” to have been re-elected as Rotorua Mayor for a second term.

Tapsell received the call on Saturday from Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes while she was at home with her family, a contrast to the party atmosphere when she was first elected in 2022.

She later presented an opening address at the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.

“We worked really hard in the past three years,” she told the attendees.

Sandford, who previously ran against Tapsell for the mayoralty in 2022, received his call at 2am.

The former Winter Olympian is in Germany as part of his work with the World Anti-Doping Agency but he said it was “nice to be woken up” to the news.

“I’m looking forward to being involved with the council and making a positive contribution.”

He said he had “a good relationship” with Tapsell.

“I’m sure we’ll work well together.

Ben Sandford. Photo / Andrew Warner

“I am looking forward to what the council is going to be working on and getting involved and representing the community.”

Temara-Benfell becomes the council’s youngest sitting member. Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting from Australia’s Gold Coast on a post-campaign vacation, he said he was “humbled” to have come out on top of the Māori ward voting and expressed his “gratitude” to his voters and iwi.

“I’ll come with my best foot forward,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with all of the councillors across the table and I’m really excited.”

Preliminary results showed 10,921 voted to keep Māori Wards, with 8335 voting to remove.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Based on progress results, newcomers Raj Kumar and Anna Grayling will be the Rotorua Constituency councillors on the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, ousting long-serving councillor Lyall Thurston.

Allan Iwi Te Whau is set to be the new Ōkūrei Māori constituency councillor, meaning Te Taru White loses his seat.

Raj Kumar. Photo / Supplied

Progress results for Tauranga’s constituency have Stuart Crosby, Tim Maltby, Glenn Dougal, Kate Graeme and Andrew von Dadelszen taking the five seats available, John Scrimgeour and Ken Shirley taking Western Bay and Malcolm Campbell and Sarah van der Boom taking Eastern Bay.

Marewa Karetai and Matemoana McDonald have won the Kōhi and Mauao Māori seats, respectively.

Preliminary results are due out today.

- Additional reporting Mathew Nash, Local Democracy Reporting. LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.