Key Points:

The search for the last two bodies remaining on Whakaari/White Island continues.

Six bodies were recovered from the volcano yesterday; 16 now believed dead.

There are 28 people in hospitals across Australaisa, 11 of whom are critical.

About $240,000 has been donated to families of those hurt in the eruption.

Two more Americans have been confirmed as victims of the White Island eruption, as family flies to Auckland to support the pair as they recover.

Atlanta couple Pratap and Mayuri Singh were injured in Monday's eruption, Jeet Suchdev, from the Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust, told the Herald.

They both suffered burns, and were struggling but stable in Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland, Suchdev said.

"It was a terrible incident so you can imagine what has happened to them,' he said. "They are being kept in isolation so they don't get an infection."

Suchdev said a group of family had arrived to be with the couple, joining New Zealand-based family and friends.

"They are feeling so low that they are hardly talking," he said. "It was a really unexpected thing, it's making their lives terrible. They are just so frustrated and low in morale."

The Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust was doing what it could to help, Suchdev said, forming a support network for the injured couple.

Middlemore Hospital Auckland, where the Singhs are recovering alongside six other victims in the burns unit. Photo / File

"We are fortunate that we have been able to do that for them. To offer help is a good thing. It's the New Zealand way," he said. "We really commend NZ hospitals for the job they are doing."

The Singhs, who are of Indian origin, are two of nine Americans believe to have been caught up in the disaster.

Newlyweds Matt and Lauren Urey were on the cruise for their honeymoon, and had gone to White Island for a hike, and remain in hospital.

Matt and Lauren Urey suffered severe injuries as a result of the volcanic eruption on White Island. Photo / Supplied

According to relatives, Matt had suffered burns to about 80 per cent of his body and Lauren to about 25 per cent of her body. Both needed surgery.

Ivy Kohn Reed, from Massachusetts, and Rick Reed were both rescued from the island and are also recovering in hospital.

Rick Reed and Ivy Kohn Reed were visiting White Island when the volcano erupted. Photo / Supplied

Surgeons have worked around the clock caring for the 28 people who remain in hospitals across Australasia, an update from health officials said today.

Of those, 15 patients are being cared for at four hospitals across New Zealand - 11 of them are critical.

Eight are being treated at Middlemore, three at Waikato, two at Hutt Valley and two at Christchurch.

Another 13 patients have been transferred to Australia.

Three patients have died. Three were released. In total, 16 people have died after the eruption.