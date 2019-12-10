KEY POINTS • Six people have been confirmed dead after Monday's eruption on Whakaari/White Island

• Eight people remain missing on the island, presumed dead

• 30 people are in hospital, 25 of those patients are in a critical condition

More details are emerging about the survivors who were hospitalised across New Zealand after the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

There are 30 patients in six hospitals - Middlemore, Hutt Valley, Auckland City, Tauranga, Waikato and Christchurch - and 25 of those patients are critical with the remainder in a serious but stable condition.

Ivy Kohn Reed, from Massachusetts, and Rick Reed were both rescued from the island and are recovering in hospital, according to posts on social media.

A person posting on Facebook on behalf of Rick's son said that both required surgery.

Advertisement

"My father has suffered burns on over 30% of his body, including some 4th degree. His hands, legs and face have been affected," the post read.

"Ivy has also suffered burns on hands, face, and right leg primarily."

A later update showed that Ivy had undergone surgery which involved cleaning her burns and was in recovery under anaesthetic.

READ MORE:

• White Island volcano erupts in Bay of Plenty: 6 dead, 8 missing, 30 in hospital

• White Island eruption: Sixth person confirmed dead

• White Island erupting: 'I can't think of anything worse' - Survivor on being abandoned on an erupting volcano

• White Island eruption: US couple on honeymoon suffered severe burns, parent 'livid'

Marion and Nick London, from Engadine in southern Sydney, are among those in a bad way in hospital, according to Australian media reports.

The Sutherland Shire reported Marion, 56, was in a critical condition while Nick, 58, had serious head injuries following the eruption.

Jason Griffiths, 33, of Coffs Harbour in Sydney is also in hospital in a critical condition, according to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf.

Griffiths has burns to 80-90 per cent of his body as well as head trauma, according to the page. His mother Karen was hoping to head for New Zealand early today to be at his side.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Ministry of Health spokesman Pete Watson said 27 of the injured people taken off the island had burns to more than 30 per cent of their body and many had inhalation burns requiring airways support.

He said most were in four regional burns units around the country and the rest would be transferred to burns units as soon as possible.

All burns units were at capacity and some patients well enough to travel would likely be transferred to Australian hospitals where they can be closer to family.

Middlemore Hospital's burns unit has received the equivalent of a year's worth of work in one day since the eruption.