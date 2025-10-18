Lotto Powerball's big prize is now up to $23 million. Photo / Michael Bradley

This weekend could get a whole lot sweeter for a lucky Lotto player or two, with a whopping $23 million on offer.

Tonight’s big Powerball draw comes after Wednesday’s $20m prize was not struck.

The live draw will be aired on TVNZ 2 tonight, rather than the usual 8pm slot on TVNZ 1, due to the Black Caps’ first T20 match against England being aired at the same time.

Despite the big prize not being struck on Wednesday, it still proved to be a lucky night for many – including a player from Pāpāmoa who won $200,000 in Strike Four.