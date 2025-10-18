Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Lotto Powerball: Big prize hits $23 million in tonight’s draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Lotto Powerball's big prize is now up to $23 million. Photo / Michael Bradley

Lotto Powerball's big prize is now up to $23 million. Photo / Michael Bradley

This weekend could get a whole lot sweeter for a lucky Lotto player or two, with a whopping $23 million on offer.

Tonight’s big Powerball draw comes after Wednesday’s $20m prize was not struck.

The live draw will be aired on TVNZ 2 tonight, rather than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save