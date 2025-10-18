A total of 10 players also took home just over $30,000 in Lotto’s second division on the same night.
They were from Rodney, Takanini, Taupō, Coopers Beach, Wānaka, Southland, Christchurch, New Plymouth and Timaru.
Major Lotto wins this year
If tonight’s Powerball prize is won by a single player, they will be among the top major Lotto winners this year.
The biggest win so far this year is a MyLotto player from Auckland, who struck gold when they won $23.3m in April.
Other big wins include a Christchurch player who won just over $20m in August and a $17.2m golden ticket in Porirua by a player who bought their ticket from the New World Whitby supermarket.
2025 Lotto Powerball wins
- January 8: $7m, MyLotto player in Wellington.
- January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto player in Taranaki.
- February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto and Post, Hamilton.
- February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī and Toyworld, Waihī.
- March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch.
- March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin.
- March 22: $5.3m, Windsor on the Spot Express, Port Chalmers.
- April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland.
- May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua.
- June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill.
- June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington.
- July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch.
- August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch.
- August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki.
- September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin.
