Lotto draw: Numbers revealed for tonight’s $20m Powerball

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A $20 million Powerball jackpot is available tonight after it went unstruck on Saturday. Photo / Lotto

A $20 million Powerball jackpot prize is up for grabs tonight after it went unstruck on Saturday.

The winning numbers are 17, 40, 14, 38, 15, and 12. The bonus ball is 19 and the Powerball is 5.

On Saturday, tickets bought from Levin Mall Lotto and on MyLotto by

Save