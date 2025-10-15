A $20 million Powerball jackpot is available tonight after it went unstruck on Saturday. Photo / Lotto

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A $20 million Powerball jackpot is available tonight after it went unstruck on Saturday. Photo / Lotto

A $20 million Powerball jackpot prize is up for grabs tonight after it went unstruck on Saturday.

The winning numbers are 17, 40, 14, 38, 15, and 12. The bonus ball is 19 and the Powerball is 5.

On Saturday, tickets bought from Levin Mall Lotto and on MyLotto by a player from Auckland won two Strike Four players $750,000 each in the draw.

Four players also shared Division One’s $1m prize, each winning $250,000 with tickets bought from New World Centre City in Dunedin, and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Christchurch.

To win the Powerball jackpot, all six winning numbers and the Powerball number have to be correct.