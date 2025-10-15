How to claim your prize
MyLotto prizes over $1000 can be claimed after filling out an online prize form, while anything under $1000 will be automatically deposited.
Physical ticket holders need to visit their local Lotto retailer to claim their prize.
2025 Powerball wins
January 8: $7m, MyLotto, Wellington
January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto, Taranaki
February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto and Post, Hamilton
February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī and Toyworld, Waihī
March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch
March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin
March 22: $5.3m, Windsor on the Spot Express, Port Chalmers
April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland
May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua
June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill
June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington
July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch
August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch
August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki
September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin