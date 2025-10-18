Advertisement
Microchip leads to reunion for cat missing 11 months from Wellsford home

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A beloved 12-year-old cat was found almost 100km away after she disappeared from her home nearly a year ago. Photo / Supplied

A 12-year-old family cat missing for nearly a year was found almost 100km away from her home.

Wellsford’s Lisa Ridings told the Herald it felt like a miracle when she received a call from the vet on Thursday saying her cat, Willow, had been found thanks to her microchip.

