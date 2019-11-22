Letter of the week: Dr Judy Selvaraj, Hobsonville Pt.

Your editorial "Zoning the sore point in education changes" (Weekend Herald, November 16) is a tidy end to what John Roughan refers to as the "totalitarian takeover of schools averted".
Finally, boards of trustees will retain their roles as espoused in the original proposals of the Picot Report and Tomorrow's Schools over 30 years ago. Congratulations to Chris Hipkins in taking the next step where hubs are out and self-governance stays.
Those boards who struggle to attract personnel can consult with the new Education Service Agency who will lead the zoning

