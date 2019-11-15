COMMENT:

Take a bow, Chris Hipkins. The totalitarian takeover of education proposed by your Taskforce on Tomorrow's Schools would have been abominable, a triumph for the idea that you help the weak by holding back the strong.

I hope it was not just the expense that finally dissuaded the Education Minister from adopting a scheme to emasculate school boards of trustees and make them subservient to "hubs" of the Ministry of Education. It would have been absurdly expensive to employ all the paid minions that would be needed to do the work of parental volunteers.

But why would anyone want

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.