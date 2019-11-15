EDITORIAL

It's being seen as the biggest shake-up in education since Tomorrow's Schools - the system of self-governing school boards - was created 30 years ago in 1989.

That is despite the Government dialling back on some of the more radical and controversial recommendations from the task force set up to review the education model. Most notably, those were abolishing intermediate schools, transferring legal responsibilities from boards of trustees to regional "hubs", appointing roving principals to go where their expertise was most needed, and disbanding the Education Review Office and NZ Qualifications Authority.

The changes to be adopted are a clear compromise between the task force's initial proposals, the Government's own preferences, and in response to concerns of schools, the Opposition and issues raised at consultation meetings nationwide.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Tomorrow's Schools: Govt takes over school zoning powers

• Premium - Tomorrow's Schools review: School boards look set to keep their powers

• Tomorrow's Schools Review: All you need to know about the proposed education shake-up

• Mike Hosking: Government gets schooled on education reforms

The changes include a revamp of the Ministry of Education, which will have centralised expertise and services, and the formation of an Education Service Agency, which will take the lead on enrolments and property. Independent panels, comprising local community members and national experts, will be appointed and overseen by a chief referee to consider school disputes. School boards will have to follow a code of conduct, and mandatory training of board members will be considered. A new Leadership Centre will be created within the Teaching Council to provide advice and support for principals.

Not everyone will give zoning changes the hands-up. Photo / Wavebreak Media LTD

Perhaps the most contentious element is the Government's decision to transfer school's individual zoning powers to the new service agency, which will be responsible for zoning at a regional level and give local children priority to attend their nearest school.



While "grandparenting" appears likely to allow current out-of-zone pupils to complete school where they are, the move will certainly upset many parents who want the right to choose where to send their children to be educated.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says zoning changes are vital to create a more equitable system with less "competition" and "manipulation" by schools to take the best students and ones from higher socio-economic neighbourhoods.



Equity is one of the main aims of the reforms - along with better supporting schools to succeed - and that is certainly desirable. It has long been clear certain groups are not adequately served and have unequal education experiences and outcomes.

Yet the zoning changes will rile many, as they impinge on parental choice and freedom.

Despite the fact Hipkins has reportedly worked with national education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye through the process to ensure continuity (pleasing, given the sweeping systemic changes affecting many hundreds of thousands of staff, parents and children), the zoning changes seem likely to be repealed by any National return to government.

Teachers striking in May. New reforms will affect hundreds of thousands of teaching staff, parents and pupils. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Zoning changes - arguably, more than many of the others - will need to noticeably work for the better and provide the desired outcomes. It is a risk, as freedom of educational choice is something parents have come to expect. In all likelihood, workarounds will still be found by some. For others, taking the stress and competition out of the equation will be welcome.

And perhaps there could be postives, too. Remember the days (yes, of the old school yard) when kids walked to school, and mum or dad didn't need to do school runs to the opposite sides of town twice a day? That has to count for something.