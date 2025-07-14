Advertisement
Tertiary Education Union dismayed at Te Pūkenga disestablishment

RNZ
5 mins to read

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins talks to Ryan Bridge about the Government's decision to scrap Te Pūkenga and the improvement in NCEA numeracy and literacy results.

By Russell Palmer of RNZ

The Tertiary Education Union is calling the Government’s disestablishment of Te Pūkenga a “disaster for regional New Zealand”.

Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds joined Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday to announce 10 polytechnics were being re-established.

The Southern Institute of Technology, of which Simmonds

