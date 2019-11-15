Letter of the week: Bruce Rogan, Mangawhai.

Regarding your editorial (Weekend Herald, November 9) on cancer survival "Health system lets down cancer patients".

I know that personal anecdotes do not tell a whole story but, in my own case, I was sent a screening kit; I sent in the sample as per the instructions and I was given a colonoscopy a couple of weeks later; Cancer was found and it was surgically removed.

Now I am being monitored for recurrence/regrowth.

I am alive because of the health system, and so are thousands of others.

That there are people who are not seen in time to save them is not the fault of the health system. It is the fault of a society that favours politicians who destroy the tax system, and who assign priority to stadiums, and motorways.

When you get cancer and find it is too late to treat it, check your voting record and see what part you played in your own plight.

Rugby writing

I have been following your rugby writers since TP McLean and earlier. All have been good and often excellent, especially when compared with those in the more Northern nations.

But I really believe the greatest in recent times has been Phil Gifford, for both wonderful style and carefully researched content

He is unfailingly a joy to read, and his piece (Weekend Herald, November 9) finishing with an accurate potted CV of Mike Anthony was even better than we have come to look forward to from Mr Gifford

There is no real negativity, no malice, in Phil Gifford. There is just a warmth and understanding of the human condition as applied to a great sport and its history

I thank you for publishing his work – we are, in my view, much the better for it

Richard Leary, Browns Bay.



Misplaced memorial

No wonder Parnell residents and others are up in arms regarding the proposal by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage (MCH) to impose the large Erebus Memorial on the small inner-city Sir Dove Myer Park also known as the Rose Garden. Your article (Weekend Herald, November 9) highlights some of the problems.

The MCH knew from their own consultant's site assessment report that this site was not the right place and the expert advice was to locate it elsewhere in Auckland. This important information was withheld from the Waitemata Local Board when they were asked to grant landowner approval.

Further, it appears that the MCH failed to provide information requested by Auckland Council in order to gain resource consent and ignored risks pointed out by council experts.

In addition, it is understood that the design process was dramatically cut short and woefully inadequate.

All in all, the Erebus Memorial project needs a complete restart. At the very least, the new Waitemata Local Board needs to decline landowner approval. This structure clearly has no place in this park.

Peter Greville, Parnell.



Sound of silence

The only way I can communicate with my grandchildren these days is with an iPad.Some film director should make a family series about it, or perhaps re-work The Waltons with no sound, just children and parents tapping messages to each other on iPads. And the audience could all watch iPads as well.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.



Catholic plot

Lizzie Marvelly believes that the historical papist plot to assassinate King James and kill most members of Parliament - the 9/11 terrorist attack of its day – is of little relevance to us today. She also implies that the plot was in response to the persecution of British Catholics. Perhaps she has forgotten that only 50 years before the papists tried to regain control of England, it was protestants who were being burned at the stake by a Catholic monarch, Bloody Mary.

Had the Gunpowder Plot succeeded, England would have reverted to being a Catholic state, there would have been wholesale slaughter of protestants again and the Catholic church would have regained its stranglehold on the governance and the culture, arts, science of the country.

Perhaps Lizzie would have enjoyed growing up in a society dominated by the Catholic church where female rights are severely restricted but I am profoundly grateful that Guy Fawkes and his fellow terrorists were apprehended and their murderous plot was foiled.

Bonfires have been banned. Ban the fireworks if you must, but do not tell me that my cultural traditions are of no relevance.

Malcolm Bell, Forrest Hill.



Mental illness

It is good to see mental health issues being given coverage in the media lately, particularly depression. Many people, including celebrities, have come forth and admitted suffering from this malady, inspiring many others to overcome fear and do the same.

The most stigmatised mental illness is probably schizophrenia. The proof being, few people have come forth and admitted having the illness. Schizophrenia involves hallucinations and the inability of a sufferer to interpret reality correctly - causing much delusional thinking. It is understandable many schizophrenics prefer to remain in the closet than come clean about such symptomatology.

Another complication for those with mental health issues arises from long-term use of antipsychotic medication. The latter can cause tardive dyskinesia, or involuntary muscle spasms affecting limbs, face or forehead. This problem causes much social embarrassment thus reducing quality of life for mental health consumers who acquire this disorder.

Obviously, publicity given to people who suffer from mental illness helps to de-stigmatise

the subject area, something that goes along way in returning life quality to them.

Murray Dennett, Papatoetoe.



Media merger

Radiating his customary knee-jerk negativity, Simon Bridges proclaims that a proposed merger of RNZ and TVNZ would be a threat to our democracy.

Radio New Zealand, since its inception before the last war, has always aimed to be a model of objectivity and impartiality, at times outraging politicians of every persuasion. Similarly, the BBC has served Britain well for almost a century, despite constant pressure to toe the line from governments of every stripe.

New Zealand is one of a tiny number of developed countries not to have a commercial-free television service. I am sure there must be many intelligent National voters who would delight in watching high-quality TV programmes, uninterrupted every six minutes by excessive and intrusive advertising.

Leo Kelly, Stanley Point.



Port predicament

The fact that a working group has reported back a politically palatable report on behalf of a couple of Northland's politicians should be taken with the biggest grain of salt ever.

If it was about jobs in the provinces, we wouldn't be having a discussion about the Tiwai Point smelter, we could spend far less in Southland to save 3000 jobs rather than over $10 billion to create maybe 500 jobs in Northland.

The ongoing cost of moving traffic into Auckland and further south from Whangarei would be close to half a billion dollars per year, probably more when the costs of the lengthened supply chain are added in. All of this cost will be picked up by the port's customers and passed on directly to their customers, you and I.

Reality is, when the port goes, it will be replaced by apartments, cafes and other commercial activities. If the argument that the port isn't providing a return on the $6 billion land value of the land it occupies is followed through, it can only indicate whatever is established next will endure overheads that stifle all but the most lucrative of businesses.

Access to the area, by default, will be limited to those prepared to pay.

If the same cost and revenue argument is used for all council land assets we'll end up selling the domain and a few other parks as well.

John Tizard, Howick.



A quick word

I totally agree with Lizzie Marvelly. Why celebrate the death of someone who committed treason, in another country, hundreds of years ago? We don't even celebrate the death of people like Hitler or Bin Laden. Jill Martin, Grafton.

The coach selection process is just a PR exercise designed to create a media frenzy and an attempt by NZ Rugby to deflect attention from a poor showing at the world cup. Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

After much campaigning, the Care Alliance recruited 1500 doctors to sign a petition against euthanasia. At less than 10 per cent of the New Zealand medical workforce, this suggests euthanasia is even more acceptable to doctors than the general population. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

It seems to me that ageism is the modern-day racism. Chloe, Shame on you. Greg Morris, Whanganui.

Whatever one's view of millennials, it is worth remembering that earlier age groups are responsible for the environment that shaped them. Selwyn Irwin, Glen Eden.

Why doesn't Judith Collins call and see Jacinda Ardern? She'd be good for Labour - give it a bit of mongrel and maybe scare Winston. Rex Fausett, Auckland CBD.

The RSA Poppy Appeal and other deserving causes face a bleak future in a cashless economy. Jack Waters, Taupo.

When is gung-ho Mayor Goff stopping this idiotic Mt Albert tree felling decision? Residents must be pleased they re-elected him. Pim Venecourt, Tauranga

We are obsessed with expecting fine weather all the time. Rain at this time of year is the best thing we could ask for. John Ford, Taradale.

Cutting down 350 mature, beautiful trees in the middle of Auckland is an act of despoilation. Geraldine van de Water, Hobsonville.

If the council wants to destroy exotic trees, I suggest they start with the privet that blights Auckland. Liz Patel, Hobsonville Point.

Over the last two years, our current batch of MPs' zero culpability has certainly shown them as totally incapable. Richard Carey, Whangaparaoa.

Activists are steadily ruining everything that has made our wonderful country such a desirable place to call home. Linda Lang, Henderson.

What was Jojo Rabbit about, Taika? A comedy, a satire, a horror movie? Who knows? To me it was a beautifully filmed, well-acted, waste of time. Alan Kemp, Herne Bay.