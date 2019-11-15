Letter of the week: Bruce Rogan, Mangawhai.

Regarding your editorial (Weekend Herald, November 9) on cancer survival "Health system lets down cancer patients".

I know that personal anecdotes do not tell a whole story but, in my own case, I was sent a screening kit; I sent in the sample as per the instructions and I was given a colonoscopy a couple of weeks later; Cancer was found and it was surgically removed.

Now I am being monitored for recurrence/regrowth.

I am alive because of the health system, and so are thousands of others.

