Fire crews are working to extinguish a large fire in a storage unit facility in Auckland.

The fire has spread to around two thirds of the SafeStore facility on Harris Rd in East Tamaki.

Assistant Area Commander Chris Delfos said crews were called about 12.45am to the fire at the single-storey building. It had since progressed to a fourth alarm.

"We're trying to make entry and cut the fire off. However, there is some difficulty, because as you can understand with storage units, each one is separate.

Advertisement

"We don't know what's in these storage buildings, so that's a bit of a concern for us as far as hazardous substances and the like."

Delfos said fire had reached about two thirds of the building, but firefighters believed they have stopped it spreading further.

"There is a number of buildings of that size in the complex. We have managed to contain it to that building, but most of that building is on fire."

Fifteen fire crews have been battling the fire in East Tamaki, which has reached a fourth alarm. Photo / Supplied

The fire caps off a busy night for emergency services across Auckland.

A search and rescue operation has been launched after a fisherman was washed off rocks at Whatipu Beach.

Two people have serious injuries after a major crash in Milford, while another person has been seriously injured in a major crash in Western Springs.

An e-scooter rider has been seriously injured in another crash, also in Western Springs.

Another e-scooter rider remains in a critical condition, following a crash in the central city yesterday morning.