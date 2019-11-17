A search and rescue operation is under way at Ninepin Rock, West Auckland, after a fisherman was washed off rocks at Whatipu Beach this afternoon.
Police were alerted to the incident around 1.45pm.
The operation, including Police Eagle helicopter, Coast Guard and LandSAR, is
ongoing.
A man who at the beach today told the Herald he arrived with his family just after 1pm.
"We spent time playing at the beach till 2.40pm. We saw a helicopter circling at 2pm but otherwise there was no drama. We didn't know nor hear anything, all beachgoers were out and about and seemed unaware."
On their way out from the car park about 2.30pm the family saw a police car arriving.
In December a teenager died after being swept away at Whatipu Beach.
The body of Leka Pasiaka was found more than a week later north of Piha Beach after it was spotted by the Eagle police helicopter.
