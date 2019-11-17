A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a truck at Western Springs.

And an e-scooter rider has been seriously injured in a separate crash nearby.

Emergency services are at the truck v pedestrian crash site at the intersection Great North Rd and Bullock Track, a five-minute walk from the Friday Jams concert at Western Springs Stadium.

St John Ambulance said one person was in a serious condition. They were treated and transported to Auckland City Hospital emergency department by ambulance.

Advertisement

A bystander told the Herald an ambulance and five or six police cars are at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Nearby, emergency services are also responding to an e-scooter crash.

One person with serious injuries has been taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John Ambulance said.

Police received a report about 7.35pm that a person had been seriously

injured after coming off an e-scooter on Great North Rd near the

intersection with Bullock Track.

The e-scooter rider is seriously injured and was transferred to hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police will be making inquiries into the circumstances.

The road remains open but cordons are in place and police ask people to avoid the area.

17/11/19 19:34: Traffic incident in Grey Lynn. 1 patient treated, 1 patient transported to Auckland Hospital. https://t.co/AYbT8hFQW5 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) November 17, 2019

Meanwhile, an e-scooter rider is in a critical condition after falling off their scooter then being hit by a vehicle in central Auckland early today.

Advertisement

Police say the vehicle did not stop but they are now speaking with the driver who is assisting police with inquiries.

More than 30,000 R&B fans are swarming Western Springs Stadium for the Friday Jams concert, which kicked off at 3pm.

Superstar Janet Jackson is headlining the event, with the lineup including 50 cent, The Black Eyed Peas and Jason Derulo.

One person was taken to hospital from inside the venue in a serious condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

About 40 concert goers have also been treated for a range of minor ailments, she said.

Elsewhere in Auckland, emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Milford.

Police said they were called to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on Shakespeare Rd, Milford, about 8.20pm.

St John Ambulance said crew were currently assessing one person in a serious condition, another in a moderate condition and a third person in a minor condition.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.