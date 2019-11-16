A man has been struck by a car and critically injured after falling from a Lime scooter in central Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathryn Bostock said police have commenced an investigation after a man reportedly fell off an e-scooter before being struck by a vehicle in central Auckland last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Symonds St about 11.20pm.

The man is reported to have become unconscious as a result of the fall, Bostock said.

"A vehicle travelling on Symonds St was able to avoid the man, however a second vehicle following behind struck him.

"The second vehicle did not remain at the scene.

"Police would like to speak to the driver of that vehicle and any witnesses to the incident."

The man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

St John was called at 11.14pm to the incident in Grafton. One ambulance was sent to the scene and took one patient to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

A photographer at the scene spoke with a witness who said they had seen a car driving away not long after the crash.

At the crash scene two Lime scooters were seen lying in the road, with police marking their positions out with spray paint. Smashed red and white glass was visible in the road but no car was at the scene.

E-scooters have been plagued by controversy with more than 2000 people injured since Lime scooters were first introduced last year in Auckland.

Many of those injured had been drinking before they crashed, with a higher than normal proportion of brain injuries, studies have found.

In September Toben Hunt, 23, died after falling off a Lime scooter. His death was believed to be the first involving an electric scooter in New Zealand. Auckland Council said there was no suggestion of any mechanical failure.

Hunt's death has been referred to the Coroner.

Auckland Transport and Auckland Council announced at the end of October that licences for scooter ride-share companies like Lime would have their licences renewed but with additional safety rules.