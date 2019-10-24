The Minister of Police's branded car was on the road for months illegally.

Stuart Nash had already admitted driving with an expired registration.

Now it turns out records show his diesel-powered car was on the road without paying the fuel levy for at least two months.

His Volkswagen Amorak was last night still showing as owing money to NZ Transport Agency for the road user charges.

NZTA's guidance on road user charges states: "It is your responsibility to ensure that your vehicle remains legal on the road."

Nash said the road user charges were currently paid although did not respond

