BEEHIVE_DIARIES

Beehive Diaries gets leaked the invitation to Stuart Nash's 'don't tell the Herald' fundraiser and issues a hammers at dawn challenge to Winston Peters.

Monday: The Post Cab Circus

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had NZ First's Shane Jones on the podium with her to announce regional banking hubs at her post-Cabinet press conference.

It inevitably invited a question about Jones' recent constructive advice to a forestry industry event that they should vote for NZ First if they wanted more money.

Shane Jones has been asked to study the Cabinet Manual, the rule book that's meant to apply to ministers' behaviour, while on holiday.

Ardern promptly ordered Jones and Grant Robertson to leave the stage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Robertson happily sprinted off into the distance but Jones

Related articles:

Tuesday: Super Cheap MPs - Stuart Nash at half-price and 'lashings of red wine'

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tuesday: Re-announcing non-announcements

Wednesday: Hammers at dawn - journalists v Winston Peters