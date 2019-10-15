On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A serial rapist who offended just weeks after he was released from prison will be free again at the end of this month - but this time he will be deported, and banned from ever returning to New Zealand.
Akeel Hassan Abbas Al Baiiaty was sentenced to preventive detention for raping a 20-year-old student in a hostel in early 2004.
Al Baiiaty may not ever return to New Zealand, and he is not to have any contact - directly or indirectly - with any of his victims.
In an earlier parole decision Sir Ron confirmed Al Baiiaty had completed all of his rehabilitation.
He was satisfied the rapist had made "reasonable arrangements" to live with family when he returned to Iraq.
When considering whether to release the repeat offender, the board took into account that a private psychologist was apparently available to Al Baiiaty in Iraq, as was employment and the prospect of marriage.
"That together, subject to one matter we will mention in a moment, is sufficient to satisfy us he is no longer an undue risk," said Sir Ron.
Earlier this year the Herald reported that Al Baiiaty had made an "impassioned declaration" to the Parole Board "that he has changed" - but his release was declined over concerns about his reintegration into society.
He told the board that he planned on working for his family's clothing business when he returned to Iraq and on marrying his fiancee "as soon as practicable".
However, what was missing from his release plan then had been a reintegration meeting with his support network in Iraq where he would present his safety plan, outline his risks and the plans that he had to "keep himself and the community, particularly women, safe".
That reintegration meeting was crucial, the Parole Board had then ruled.
