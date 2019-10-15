A serial rapist who offended just weeks after he was released from prison will be free again at the end of this month - but this time he will be deported, and banned from ever returning to New Zealand.

Akeel Hassan Abbas Al Baiiaty was sentenced to preventive detention for raping a 20-year-old student in a hostel in early 2004.

The attack came just weeks after he was released from prison where he had been serving time for raping two Auckland prostitutes in 1997.

Apart from the brief period when he was on parole, Al Baiiaty has been incarcerated since 1998.

Born in Iraq, Al Baiiaty came to New Zealand as a refugee.

His current sentence was due to end Monday, but after a hearing last week the Parole Board pushed it out until October 28.

Board chairman Sir Ron Young said the date had been varied as it had not been possible to make all the necessary arrangements for his deportation in time.

"Flights have now been re-booked for 29 October," he said.

Al Baiiaty has been declined parole a number of times.

The sentence of preventive detention means he would not be released from prison unless the Parole Board deem him no longer a risk to the community.

The board earlier ruled he could be released on parole - but under special conditions, including going straight into the custody of immigration officials or police until he was deported.

Two other conditions were also imposed.

Al Baiiaty may not ever return to New Zealand, and he is not to have any contact - directly or indirectly - with any of his victims.



In an earlier parole decision Sir Ron confirmed Al Baiiaty had completed all of his rehabilitation.

Parole Board chairman Sir Ron Young. Photo / NZME

He was satisfied the rapist had made "reasonable arrangements" to live with family when he returned to Iraq.

When considering whether to release the repeat offender, the board took into account that a private psychologist was apparently available to Al Baiiaty in Iraq, as was

employment and the prospect of marriage.

"That together, subject to one matter we will mention in a moment, is sufficient to satisfy us he is no longer an undue risk," said Sir Ron.

Earlier this year the Herald reported that Al Baiiaty had made an "impassioned declaration" to the Parole Board "that he has changed" - but his release was declined over concerns

about his reintegration into society.

He told the board that he planned on working for his family's clothing business when he returned to Iraq and on marrying his fiancee "as soon as practicable".

However, what was missing from his release plan then had been a reintegration meeting with his support network in Iraq where he would present his safety plan, outline his risks and the plans that he had to "keep himself and the community, particularly women, safe".

That reintegration meeting was crucial, the Parole Board had then ruled.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.