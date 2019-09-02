A serial rapist jailed indefinitely is set to be granted parole - but will be deported from New Zealand upon his release from prison and banned from ever returning.

Akeel Hassan Abbas Al Baiiaty was sentenced to preventive detention for raping a 20-year-old student in a hostel in early 2004.

The attack came just weeks after he was released from prison where he had been serving time for raping two Auckland prostitutes in 1997.

Apart from the brief period when he was on parole, Al Baiiaty has been incarcerated since 1998.

But that could soon change for the Iraqi refugee.

