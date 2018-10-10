Voyager 2021 media awards
Riverhead quarry attacker Colin Mitchell has been raping since 1973 - and now we can finally reveal details

12 minutes to read
After a 43 year suppression order was lifted, The Herald can now report on recidivist offender Colin Mitchell's rape of a woman in 1973 just after he turned 15.

Anna Leask
By
Anna Leask

Senior Journalist - crime and justice

Every day, the woman sat at the back of the courtroom, quiet and for the most part, alone.

Immaculately dressed, she listened intently to the evidence she was allowed in court for - and

