A woman charged in relation to sexual allegations around students at Marlborough Boys' College, who is on bail and banned from contact with anyone under 16, has been spotted at several youth sports fixtures.

Her presence on the sideline has infuriated and "disgusted" locals, who have contacted police to complain.

The father of one of the alleged victims was also aware the accused had attended sports games and was shocked.

CONTACT THE HERALD HERE

The woman is facing seven charges of unlawful sexual connection with two teenagers under 16 and one of exposing a young person to indecent material - believed to be photographs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?