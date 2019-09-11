A mostly sunny day is expected for most parts of the country - save for the odd shower and a heavy rain watch in the South Island later.

Warmer temperatures are also expected, with highs of up to 16C and 17C in the North Island and up to 19C in the South Island.

It is welcome news for many and comes as the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research announces that 32 locations in the South Island and lower North Island had a record or near-record cold start to September.

Niwa said its records showed there had been 255 record or near-record high monthly temperatures versus five near-record low monthly temperatures recorded.

Today, those in Auckland, Northland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty are all in for a mix of sun and cloud and possibly a light shower or two from Waikato up to Northland.

Conditions will otherwise be mainly dry in those places, WeatherWatch says.

Weather analyst Aaron Wilkinson said people in western parts of the North Island would see similar conditions.

"[There will be] cloudy areas about Taranaki and expect a light shower or two with southwesterly winds.

"Elsewhere, expect a mix of sun and cloud with west to northwesterly winds."

It will be a beautiful day in Wellington - with fine conditions forecast throughout the day and a temperature high of 14C.

An overnight low of 10C is expected and there will, however, be some winds set to pick up this afternoon.

Anyone in Nelson can look forward to a somewhat warm day. A high of 17C is on the cards as well as fine conditions.

Further south, Canterbury is expecting sunny weather, while the West Coast can expect a cloudier day with the odd light shower.

It is expected to turn to rain by this afternoon about South Westland before becoming heavy tonight.

Just before 7am the MetService reported its current extremes as a high 11.5C in Auckland, the coldest area to be Taupō - with a temperature of 0C - and the windiest place in Gore, with gusts of up to 46km/h recorded.

SEVERE WEATHER WATCHES:

The MetService last night issued severe weather watches for parts of the South Island that remain active today and tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the ranges of Westland south of Otira. The watch is valid until 11am and authorities are warning people to keep up-to-date with weather forecasts and alerts.

"Rainfall accumulations may approach warning criteria," a MetService spokesman said.

There is also a watch for Fiordland, where a period of heavy rain may fall from about 5pm to 6am tomorrow.

Again, locals are being warned that possible downpours may reach "warning criteria".

MetService also has a strong wind watch for several areas in the South Island - particularly Canterbury High Country, Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island.

The current warning is that northwest gales may become "severe" in strength in exposed places at times.

EARLIER FLOODING KEEPING ROADS CLOSED:

Meanwhile, earlier bad weather in and around the Waikato and Coromandel continues to affect locals; as some roads remain closed.

A large slip and a dropout of a section of State Highway 32 in Waihaha - between Whakamaru and Kuratau - will see the road closed for about two weeks.

An area on SH25 in Kuaotunu is due to be reopened "later this week", the NZ Transport Agency said, subject to further geotechnical assessment.

It is understood the road has been mostly cleared, but motorists are still being told to stay away at this point.

SH25 KUAOTUNU SLIP - ROAD CLOSED - 6:30AM

SH32 WAIHAHA - ROAD CLOSED - REMINDER 5:45PM

Today's weather

Whangārei

16C high, 8C low. Fine spells, chance of shower until afternoon.

Auckland 15C, 10C. Fine spells, isolated showers clearing this afternoon.

Hamilton 15C, 7C. Early morning cloud then fine.

Tauranga 16C, 9C. Fine. Evening cloudy periods.

New Plymouth 15C, 10C. Cloudy periods, chance of shower.

Napier 18C, 7C. Fine, early frost. Light winds.

Whanganui 16C, 10C. Fine with westerly winds.

Wellington 14C, 10C. Fine. Northerlies becoming strong this afternoon.

Nelson 17C, 7C. Fine. Southwesterlies dying out late.

Christchurch 18C, 7C. A frosty start to a fine, warm day. Northwesterlies picking up this afternoon.

Dunedin 19C, 8C. Fine with some high cloud. Northwesterlies picking up this afternoon.