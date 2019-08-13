Bay of Plenty children as young as 6 sharing explicit photographs of themselves online have prompted police warnings for parents to keep a closer watch on their offspring.

Western Bay of Plenty Detective Sergeant Darryl Brazier said the issue of young people sending nude selfies or posting explicit images online was a regular issue.

Officers were currently dealing with a case involving a 7-year-old, Brazier said.

The youngest child in the Western Bay sharing explicit or inappropriate images that police were aware of was just 6 years old.

