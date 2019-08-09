Robert Ashleigh Edward McLarnon has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on 32 charges of historical sexual abuse.

In June, a jury convicted the 78-year-old, once a respected member of his small rural community, of raping, sexually violating or indecently assaulting 10 girls in a number of locations, including his farm, in the Waihī and Katikati areas in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Robert Ashleigh Edward McLarnon, 78. Photo supplied

Some charges were representative of multiple incidents. On one occasion, he held a knife to a girl's throat while he indecently assaulted her.

McLarnon sat hunched and swaying, eyes closed and head propped up on a crutch, in the dock for much of the sentencing hearing in Tauranga District Court this afternoon.

The court heard McLarnon's victims were young and teenaged girls.

One-by-one, five victims, now mature women, told him about the impact of his offending on their lives in the decades it took to bring him to justice.

They told him of the pain and trauma he put them through, and the nightmares, fear of being alone, mistrust of other men and other impacts that stayed with them for decades.

"You scarred me for life so that you could carry out your horrendous acts," said one woman raped repeatedly as a girl.

The last time he assaulted her she was 18 and he grabbed her breast.



"I should have punched you in the face but I went right back to being that scared little girl.

"It has taken two years of [therapy] but now I am free of the movie that would go through my head every night," she said.

In sentencing, Judge Paul Mabey said McLarnon's offending was "predatory".

"You were a young married man getting on with your life on the farm when you stole their childhoods.

"The harm has been huge."