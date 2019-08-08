A 52-year-old man accused of grooming and raping young girls and recording the acts with his girlfriend faces seven new charges as police uncover more alleged victims, including a toddler.

Andrew Alan Williams was arrested in May with his partner of 10 years Laken Maree Rose, 29. The couple were jointly charged with indecent assault, unlawful sexual connection and the rape of an 8-year-old girl. The crimes were alleged to have happened at a Bay of Plenty campground earlier this year.

Williams, known as Andy, also denied subsequent charges of committing an indecent act and rape involving two girls both

