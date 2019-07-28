High St is perfect as it is and Phil Goff's "revolutionary" idea to cut traffic is not helpful. For decades the High St retailers have rejected waves of suggestions from the council to block traffic from the street. We repeat: please leave the street as it is!

Our customers like short-term parking either side of the street, for picking up shopping and dropping off goods from and to the specialist shops in the area. It works perfectly.

As a retailer and ratepayer in High St for 35 years, I challenge anyone to come forward who has seen so many pedestrians

