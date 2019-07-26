EDITORIAL:

Today's feature story by Simon Wilson, "Two weeks in Trump's America", offers an alternately amusing, reassuring, poignant and unsettling view of the US of A.

Wilson acknowledges he was only there for a short time, and only visited Chicago and New York, but the experience offered a window into a world many of us on this side of it view with increasing fascination and horror in equal measure.

Wilson writes about the frustration of arriving off a long-haul flight into a snowy Chicago and waiting for a ride-share car that never comes and wondering what kind

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: