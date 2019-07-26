COMMENT:

In a telling interview with Jack Tame on TVNZ's Q+A this week, Jacinda Ardern said democracy had delivered her a Government — but she just "couldn't get the numbers" for a capital gains tax.

"One of the people I need to make the case to was New Zealand First — and I wasn't able to do it. And I just have to accept that."

A more experienced political leader would not have allowed themselves to be boxed into such a corner in the first place.

But in Labour's eagerness to form a coalition with New Zealand First, it did

