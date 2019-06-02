An entire ATM has been stolen from a Bay of Plenty bank overnight.

A front end loader was used in the early hours of this morning to grab the money machine from its location in a building on Pine Drive, Murupara.

Detective constable Rob Hutchins said the offenders fled the scene towing the ATM on a trailer.

The ATM and trailer were found abandoned shortly before 4am in the Kaingaroa Forrest.

The trailer was significantly damaged and the ATM appeared to still be secure.

Hutchings said inquiries into the burglary are ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who had information in relation to the incident.

Information can be shared with Murupara police on 07 366 1170 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.