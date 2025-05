An AT bus was seen caught in a blaze in Epsom, Auckland. Video / Jamie Cearns

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A fire has destroyed a bus in the Auckland suburb of Epsom this evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said about 6.10pm, they received multiple calls about a bus on fire at the corner of The Drive and Empire Rd in Epsom.

“We sent two crews to the scene and, upon arrival, we found the fire well involved.”

An Auckland Transport spokesperson told the Herald a fire broke out on a bus on the 295 route from the City Centre to Ellerslie around 6.10pm.