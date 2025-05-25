Toatoalei and his co-offender continued to the man’s house, armed with a shotgun and a knife, and forced three people out of their bedrooms and into the lounge where they were ordered to lie down.
Toatoalei continued to ask where the victim was, and threatened “he’s dead”, before he and his co-offender stole several items from the house.
Later that month, Toatoalei pulled up next to a man and a woman who were sitting in a car.
Toatoalei held a firearm to the man, grabbed the keys from the ignition and said: “You’re being jacked”.
Toatoalei’s co-offenders got out of his car, also armed, while the man and woman got out of their car and allowed the others to enter it and drive off.
In October 2016, Toatoalei was sentenced in the Melbourne County Court for multiple offences including false imprisonment, kidnapping, theft, armed robbery, aggravated burglary, blackmail, firearms and a drug charge.
Toatoalei noted that at the time, he was an angry person, but said he was no longer that person and would now seek help when needed.
The tribunal accepted that Toatoalei has ties to Australia and wished to remain in the country with his family, and that being removed would initially cause “some level of practical, emotional and financial distress and hardship”.
But it did not consider that distress or hardship would be ongoing or insurmountable.
The tribunal concluded that the protection of, and the expectations of, the Australian community weighed heavily in favour of it affirming the decision to revoke Toatoalei’s visa.
According to the decision, he was now an “unlawful non-citizen and will remain in immigration detention and be liable for removal from Australia as soon as reasonably practicable”.
