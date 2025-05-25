'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed released from prison. Photo / Getty Images

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been released from prison.

Gutierrez-Reed, 27 – who was convicted in 2024 of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021 – was released from prison after receiving the maximum 18-month sentence.

Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for weapons and firearms on the Rust film set, when a loaded prop revolver was supplied to actor and producer Alec Baldwin, resulting in the death of Hutchins and the wounding of the film’s director, Joel Souza.

A New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson told NBC News that Gutierrez-Reed – who was being held at Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, New Mexico – was released in Arizona, to a region near the Nevada and California borders.

A separate case in which Gutierrez-Reed was accused of unlawfully carrying a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment resulted in 18 months of probation.