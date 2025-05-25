The coastguard’s operations centre was contacted by police after a report of three people were in trouble near Spot X, a well-known but remote surf break.

Coastguard Raglan’s rescue vessel Gallaher Rescue, along with jetskis Rylock Waikato Rescue One and Two, responded to the incident.

One Raglan Coastguard volunteer and a Surf Life Saving volunteer swam to the scene to assist the fishermen.

Raglan Surf Life Saving Club also joined the rescue effort.

At 9:28am, the two Coastguard volunteers aboard Rylock One located the three fishermen on the rocks.

“Seeing that they were injured, one of the volunteers entered the water with a medical first aid kit and swam to the scene, providing initial treatment and thermal blankets.

“A member of Raglan Surf also swam in to assist.”

The men were cold, shaken and cut up from the rocks “but incredibly relieved to see help arrive”.

The Coastguard spokesperson said the men’s lifejackets had kept them afloat and helped prevent more serious injuries.

“Those lifejackets saved their lives. Without them, the outcome could have been very different.”

The spokesperson said, given the patients’ conditions, rising swell and increasing wind, a helicopter extraction was deemed the safest option.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter spokesperson said a crew had already been dispatched to assist rescue efforts at 9.22am.

On arrival at the scene, the crew lowered critical care paramedic Jono Sampson by winch to assess the patients.

“The three men... were in moderate to minor conditions. They were extracted by winch.”

The first fisherman was airlifted to Manu Bay by helicopter at 10.17am.

The helicopter then returned to collect the remaining two.

“Transportation to hospital by helicopter wasn’t required and crew returned to base.”

Conditions at the time included strong easterly winds and a 3-4 foot swell.

