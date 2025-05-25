Three fishermen have been rescued from rocks after their boat capsized off the Raglan coast.
A Coastguard Raglan spokesperson said the men’s boat was hit by a large set of waves.
“They managed to climb onto the upturned hull but couldn’t get mobile reception to call for help and couldn’t locate their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.
“As the swell pushed the boat toward jagged rocks, they were forced to abandon the vessel, sustaining injuries as they were battered by waves against the rocks before being able to clamber above the high tide line.”