“Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Joel added his own message to fans, saying: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding”.

According to clevelandclinic.org, “Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside your skull and presses on your brain. This condition is most likely in people over 65. It’s often treatable and sometimes even reversible.”

Subsequently, Joel cancelled his tour, which included 17 dates in North America and England.

Alexa Ray – whose mother is 71-year-old model Christie Brinkley – has since provided an update on her father’s progress.

The 39-year-old offspring of “The Piano Man” captioned a painting of a father and daughter on Instagram: “SOUND UP. We love you and we got you, Pop!”

“I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father’s health diagnosis,” Alexa Ray continued.

“My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known… and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength.

“The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him… it means a lot to me, too.”

She concluded her post by sharing the lyrics to Billy’s morbid 1993 track, Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel), which he penned for Alexa Ray.

She added: “Someday We’ll All Be Gone / But Lullabies Go On And On / They Never Die / That’s How You And I Will Be.

“The music continues… All My Love, Alexa Ray.”

The Uptown Girl hitmaker also has Della, 9, and Remy, 7, with fourth wife Alexis Roderick.