Billy Joel has cancelled all his upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with a condition that causes a build-up of fluid in the brain.
The Piano Man singer, 76, was due to play Murrayfield in Edinburgh on June 6 next year, and at Anfield stadium in Liverpool on June 20.
A post to Joel’s social media accounts said: “Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).
“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.
“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.