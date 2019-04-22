Waterspouts have been spotted in Auckland this morning as Waiheke Island is battered by a heavy thunderstorm.

WeatherWatch.co.nz said waterspouts had been reported in Auckland Harbour and the Hauraki Gulf.

Waiheke Island has been hammered by thunderstorms this morning.

Auckland: Here's the 821am radar grab of the line of thunderstorms currently affecting Waiheke. These have produced a weak waterspout, helped along by the warmer waters of the Gulf, and some lightning. Vessels in the area should obviously avoid the area. Any Qs, please ask ^GG pic.twitter.com/3b1bcHOtvp — MetService (@MetService) April 22, 2019

"Extreme care is required due to cloud to ground lightning, localised flooding and the chance of a tornado."





Waterspouts are a whirling column of air and water mist, often formed when there is relatively warm ocean temperatures, much cooler air temperatures and relatively (ambient) light wind.