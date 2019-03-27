The same system that dumped over a metre of rain in parts of the South Island has moved on to the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Micky Malivuk said while the system had weakened it was still producing periods of rain and some heavy falls for the upper half of the North Island today.

New Plymouth also copped some heavy falls as it moved north, including 26mm in one hour.

Auckland would see a wet start to the day followed by some scattered showers and a high of 23C.

The South Island was in for a predominantly fine couple of days, giving the drenched West Coast a chance to get back on its feet.

Rain radar shows the front weakening as it moves north - see blue areas breaking up. However it still managed to drop 26mm on New Plymouth in one hour! https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 ^TA pic.twitter.com/5egccg4VsO — MetService (@MetService) March 27, 2019

Record rainfall hammered the West Coast since Sunday, washing out roads and claiming one life after a woman's body was found, swept away by floodwaters in the Arahura Valley, north of Hokitika.

Further south a raging Waiho River washed out the bridge on State Highway 6 just south of Franz Josef township, wiping out a key route for the region's residents and tourists. It was expected to take about 14 days to repair.

A NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said this morning SH6 Hokitika to Franz Josef was open but down to one lane due to flooding, and from Fox Glacier to Haast it was also open but down to one lane with surface flooding.

SH6 Haast to Makarora had reopened as well, but was down to one lane due to a slip.

SH73 also remained closed from Arthur's Pass to Jacksons/Kellys Creek due to water flowing over the bridge deck.

Most weather stations along the coast had recorded just under 200mm since the rain event started between late Sunday and early Monday, with stations in the ranges recording as much as 800-1000mm.

Front lying over central New Zealand at 10pm tonight as it eases and slowly moves northwards tonight and tomorrow. While the South Island will see mainly settled weather. For the most up to date forecast check https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^KL pic.twitter.com/ovcwpUbKiT — MetService (@MetService) March 27, 2019

Cropp Waterfall station topped the lot, recording 1086mm of rain in 48 hours - the highest level for that time period on record, says Niwa Weather. That was nearly the entire average annual rainfall for Auckland, which is about 1200mm.

Most of the rain had left the South Island by mid-afternoon yesterday, Malivuk said.

Tomorrow was looking much of the same as today in the North Island, with periods of rain in the top half.

On Saturday it would be similar, with showers even spreading back on to the West Coast.

🌧️ 1086 mm at Cropp waterfall in 48 hours, NZ's new rainfall record 🌧️



What is that as a % of annual normal rainfall in the main centres❓



Christchurch: 176%

Dunedin: 147%

Hamilton: 97%

Auckland: 97%

Tauranga: 91%

Wellington: 89% pic.twitter.com/qLyTz4EarZ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 27, 2019

Sunday was looking a bit more "worrying" for the West Coast, as another active system moved on to the country, Malivuk said.

"A deep low, quite active, is moving on to the West Coast late Sunday and early Monday, bringing another heavy burst of rain."

It would be short-lived, but powerful, Malivuk said.

"It will affect the North Island too, moving very quickly up the country bringing rain to most places, heaviest about the ranges, and be gone by Monday night."

Along with the rain was the potential for some severe gale northerlies in exposed parts of Fiordland, Westland, northern parts of Southland, inland Otago and the Canterbury High Country on Sunday, then on Monday for Marlborough, Wellington and southern Wairarapa.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Occasional morning rain, then a few showers. Northeasterlies. 24C high, 18C overnight.

Auckland

Period of morning rain, then scattered showers from afternoon. Northeasterlies. 23C high, 17C overnight.

Hamilton

Periods of morning rain. Occasional showers from afternoon, a few possibly heavy. Northeast breezes. 23C high, 14C overnight.

Tauranga

Occasional rain or showers. Light winds. 22C high, 17C overnight.

New Plymouth A fine morning, occasional showers from afternoon. Southeasterly. 23C high, 14C overnight.



Napier Occasional rain or showers. Southerlies developing morning, turning easterly late. 21C high, 16C overnight.

Whanganui Cloudy periods. Southeasterlies developing in the morning. 23C high, 13C overnight.



Wellington Morning cloud, then fine. Southerlies, easing this evening. 18C high, 13C overnight.



Nelson Fine apart from morning and evening cloud. Light winds. 21C high, 11C overnight.

Christchurch Cloudy at first with a few light showers possible. Fine spells increasing afternoon. Northeasterly developing afternoon. 18C high, 9C overnight.



Dunedin Fine. Northeasterlies developing in the afternoon. 18C high, 11C overnight.